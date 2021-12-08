Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 96,064 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

