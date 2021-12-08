Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $610,534.

TSE TIH traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$109.61. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$109.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.14. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$84.61 and a 12-month high of C$113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.