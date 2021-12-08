Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

