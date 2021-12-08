Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

