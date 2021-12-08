Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 66,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

