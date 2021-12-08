Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $188,000 in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 66.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $904.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

