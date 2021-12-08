Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $195,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after buying an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

