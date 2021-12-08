Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

