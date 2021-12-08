Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,498 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Titan International worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.53 million, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.