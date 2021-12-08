Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 900 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4,090.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

