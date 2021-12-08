TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 1,017,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.