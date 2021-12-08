Travala.com Market Capitalization Tops $106.04 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $106.04 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,496,487 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

