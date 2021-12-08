TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

