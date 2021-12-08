Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had issued 6,768,953 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $128,610,107 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

TRMR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

