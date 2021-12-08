Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.63

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 35206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.