Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Trevena were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Trevena, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

