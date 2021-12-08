Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$17.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.85 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

