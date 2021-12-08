Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TCOM stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

