Triton International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 26,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 1,488 call options.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 362,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

