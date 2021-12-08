Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.78. Triumph Group shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2,141 shares traded.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

