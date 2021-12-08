TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 2.6%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 53,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 190,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

