TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,084.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $169,084.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

