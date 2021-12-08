Truist Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on T. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

