Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.