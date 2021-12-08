Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 240 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.19. 18,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

