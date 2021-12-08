Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 539 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,403. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

