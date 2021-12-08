Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.76 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21,849.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 160,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,448,000 after buying an additional 159,504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

