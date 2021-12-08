Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 358 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.76. 253,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

