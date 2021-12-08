Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,561 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 288,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 165,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

