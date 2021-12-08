Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 788 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 27,994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.84. 3,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

