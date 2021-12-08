Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $26.85. Turing shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

