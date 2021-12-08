Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,532 shares during the quarter. New Vista Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NVSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

