Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $400.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

