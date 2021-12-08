Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,484,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Shares of SHQAU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,421. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.