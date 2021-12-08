Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 28,545 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,044,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,446 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 402,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

