Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 32,071 Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,071 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crucible Acquisition were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 1,027,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,990. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

