Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 10.1% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares traded up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.41. 51,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tuya during the third quarter worth $132,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.