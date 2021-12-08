Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 285.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

