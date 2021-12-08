Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Down 8.4%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $275.74 and last traded at $275.79. 4,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 75,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

