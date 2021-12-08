UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.09 ($37.18).

FRA EVK traded up €0.39 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €27.80 ($31.24). 808,949 shares of the company traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.33.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

