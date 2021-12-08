UBS Group Cuts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €179.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from €187.00 ($210.11) to €179.00 ($201.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($180.90) to €175.00 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$153.10 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

