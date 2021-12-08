UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and traded as low as $55.06. UCB shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 35,159 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJY. Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

