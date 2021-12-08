UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

