UDR, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

