UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Tops $2.42 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 28% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $2.42 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

