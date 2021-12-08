Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

