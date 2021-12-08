Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Achieves $5.47 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $31,445.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,964,611 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

