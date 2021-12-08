United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Increased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 137,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,466,781. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

