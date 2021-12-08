United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 5,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $37.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

