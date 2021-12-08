Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Up to $57.40

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $60.00. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 321 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 96.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.